Malaysian fashion critic sparks uproar over comments on weight

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian fashion critic sparked an uproar yesterday after saying that people weighing over 60kg should not attend fashion shows as other guests would find it uncomfortable to sit next to their "huge thighs".

"If you weigh more than 60kg, please don't attend fashion events," Ms Zaihani Mohamad Zain, a regular fixture at catwalk shows in Malaysia and a celebrity stylist, posted on Facebook over the weekend.

"Your huge thighs will take up so much room, making people sitting beside you uncomfortable."

Critics and designers lined up to lambaste her for the remarks, which run counter to growing acceptance of plus-size women in the fashion industry and a gradual pushback against unhealthily slim models.

They were also seen as insensitive in a country where many people have weight problems, with a study in British medical journal The Lancet showing that Malaysia has the highest rate of obesity in Asia.

Leading Malaysian designer Calvin Thoo asked in a social media post: "What right does one have to criticise plus-size people and telling them not to attend fashion shows?

"I dare her to walk up to an oversized person and tell it to their face that they are fat and should not attend shows."

Malaysian actress Syanie Hisham said she regretted that Ms Zaihani had "poked fun at big girls and guys", the New Straits Times reported.

"Is she saying we are not qualified to be at fashion-related events, and (should) just stay at home? That is not fair."

Ms Zaihani is an industry veteran in Malaysia and coaches young designers.