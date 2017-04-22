Malaysian lecturer accused of racist remarks apologises

A Universiti Malaya (UM) lecturer accused of making racist remarks against two of her Indian students has apologised.

UM vice-chancellor, Dr Mohd Amin Jalaludin, said the lecturer met the students last month and issued a verbal and written apology.

"The lecturer in question regrets the incident and stressed that it was not her intention to stir any racial issues. She also promised to be more careful in future," the vice-chancellor said.

He also reiterated that UM would not tolerate any form of disrespect for other races from any of its staff.

The lecturer was suspended from teaching the class in which she made the alleged remarks after it went viral on Facebook.

The student said the lecturer made disparaging remarks about Indian students.