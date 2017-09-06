Malaysian listed firms with no female directors to be shamed

KUALA LUMPUR: Public-listed companies in Malaysia that do not have any woman on their boards of directors will be named and shamed, said Prime Minister Najib Razak.

This is expected to help the country reach its target of having 30 per cent women directors in the private sector.

"As of December last year, we have 16.8 per cent of women on the boards of directors of public-listed companies. I have given warning that next year, we will publish the list of (those)that do not have women on their boards of directors," Mr Najib said in a speech on Monday.

"We will name and shame these companies. I can also threaten them by not giving government contracts for the really recalcitrant companies.

"That way, I believe there will be a dramatic change in women representation on boards of directors."

Mr Najib also highlighted the progress of women's development in the past few years.

He said female labour force participation increased to 54.3 per cent last year, compared with 46.4 per cent when he first took office in 2008.

"As for education, we have 64 per cent of women in public tertiary education institutions as of 2016, compared with 59.7 per cent in 2007," he said.