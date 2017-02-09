Malaysian man's relatives dump girlfriend into river

A 37-year-old woman was tied up, bundled into a gunny sack and dumped into a river by her boyfriend's relatives. The Indonesian factory worker was thrown into the Klang River from a flyover. Assistant Commissioner Shafien Mamat said a passing motorist spotted the sack and notified the police. "The woman was struggling in the river when the motorist saw her," he said. Police have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, for attempted murder. - THE STAR