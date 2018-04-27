Malaysian PM Najib confident of a 'better result' in election

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is confident of a "better result" for his Barisan Nasional coalition when Malaysians head to the polls in two weeks.

The Umno-led pact must face an opposition led by a former premier in the shape of Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who quit the ruling party after falling out with Mr Najib over graft allegations linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Mr Najib told Bloomberg in an interview published yesterday: "We are reasonably confident of a good result. There is no movement for changing the government, I don't see that. That is not saying we will win with a huge majority... but I am going to say that we are reasonably sanguine about the result."

He cited the departure of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) from Dr Mahathir's Pakatan Harapan alliance, after the Islamic party played a crucial role in corralling support from the Malay majority, as a reason for his confidence. He said urban and Chinese voters who in 2013 voted for the opposition, confident they were ushering in a new government, are now less motivated.

His government has set about wooing the Malay electorate, which forms the majority in more than half of the country's 222 parliamentary wards, such as handouts for civil servants, farmers and poorer Malaysians.

Analysts also noted the ruling administration's efforts to skew the election in its favour. New electoral maps were approved days before Parliament was dissolved this month.

Dr Mahathir's party was also suspended by the Registrar of Societies, forcing it to use the logo of opposition icon Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia this week won a stay of this decision, just ahead of nomination day tomorrow.

New rules by the Election Commission mean Dr Mahathir cannot appear in campaign materials as he is not a leader of a party officially contesting the polls.

It also set polling day on a Wednesday, making it hard for largely pro-opposition voters in urban areas and overseas to return home to vote.

Penang Institute analyst Wong Chin Huat said with the new electoral maps, "PAS in the spoiler role and a low turnout (due to a weekday vote) all working together, you have victory for Mr Najib".