Malaysian PM's wife says she does not interfere in govt

PEKAN: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, says she does not interfere in government matters.

Some people "attacked" her in an attempt to hurt Mr Najib, the New Straits Times quoted her as saying.

"I am aware of many allegations thrown by the other side that is causing the people to feel intimidated by me," she said at the Women Walk the World programme organised by the Pekan Women's Institute.

"(But) I have never interfered with my husband's affairs, especially in matters related to government administration."

She added that as a wife it was her duty to take care of Mr Najib and their household and she has never influenced him in making any decisions on government policies and affairs, the newspaper reported.

"Najib is the kind of person who always puts the people's interests ahead of his interests... Because of his busy schedule, sometimes he does not get to see me," she said. "My job is to take care of my husband, but he is busy thinking and caring for the people. Sometimes, he even forgets about the children's matters but he is aware of people's problems in Pekan and will do his best to solve them."

Mr Najib is standing in the May 9 general election for a parliamentary seat in his hometown, Pekan in Pahang.