Malaysian police: Militants planned to attack Arab royalty

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia yesterday said the seven militants arrested late last month were planning an attack on Arab royals visiting Kuala Lumpur.

The arrests were made just days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia on Feb 26.

"They were planning to attack Arab royalties (sic) during their visit to Kuala Lumpur. We got them in the nick of time," Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.