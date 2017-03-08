Malaysian police: Militants planned to attack Arab royalty
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia yesterday said the seven militants arrested late last month were planning an attack on Arab royals visiting Kuala Lumpur.
The arrests were made just days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia on Feb 26.
"They were planning to attack Arab royalties (sic) during their visit to Kuala Lumpur. We got them in the nick of time," Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.
On Sunday, Malaysia said it had arrested a Malaysian and six foreigners, including one Indonesian and four Yemenis, between Feb 21 and 26, for suspected links to militant groups, including the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. - REUTERS