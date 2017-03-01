Malaysian police willing to share airport attack evidence

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police have no problem sharing evidence with the United Nations (UN) on the lethal VX nerve agent that was used in the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said the police are more than willing to do so, should the Ministry of Foreign Affairs give the go-ahead.

"We are willing to share it with the UN if Wisma Putra gives the green light.

"Our investigation into the murder is transparent and thorough, so there is no reason for us not to share information on the VX nerve agent," he said.

Britain on Monday urged Malaysia to share evidence from the attack on Kim Jong Un's half-brother with the UN, which could then take action.

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft was reported as saying that information on the Feb 13 attack at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 should be sent to the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

"If they have evidence, they should send it to the OPCW and to the Security Council," Mr Rycroft told journalists.

"Once they have done that, then we can take it forward."

Mr Rycroft said he hopes any country, "in this case Malaysia, with potential evidence of something as serious as this, makes it available as soon as possible".

Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho said it is up to Malaysia to decide whether it wanted to pass on the information.