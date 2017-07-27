Malaysians exempted from new tourism tax

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's new tourism tax, due to be introduced on Aug 1, has been revised to a flat fee of RM10 (S$3.20) a room a night, said Tourism and Culture Minister Nazri Aziz yesterday.

Mr Nazri said in Parliament yesterday that the tax, which is levied on accommodation in Malaysia, will be imposed only on foreign tourists.

Malaysians are exempted from paying the levy.

In an earlier proposal, the tax was to be levied at staggered rates ranging from RM2 to RM20 a night according to the standard of the hotel, with Malaysian tourists having to pay the tax at hotels of three-star quality and below.

Mr Nazri was responding to a question from Mr Anthony Loke, the MP for Seremban, on plans to standardise the tourism tax rate and whether locals will be exempted from paying it.