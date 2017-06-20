Malaysians top the list of overstayers in Australia

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians are the worst offenders when it comes to overstaying their welcome in Australia, an Australian daily reported.

More than 64,000 people are living illegally in Australia, with Malaysians topping the list with 9,440 people, The Courier Mail reported.

This was followed by China, with 6,500 overstayers while 5,710 come from the United States and 3,680 from Britain.

Indonesia, India, South Korea, Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand all had between 2,200 and 2,800 people living illegally in Australia.

The Australian Immigration authorities said more than two thirds of the total figure came to Australia on legal visas, but have been continuously living there more than two years after their visas expired.

Meanwhile, at least one person has evaded the authorities for about 40 years and it is not known whether that individual is still alive.

The report also said that as many as 20,000 of the 64,600 were believed to be working, adding that the total number of people overstaying has increased 6 per cent from five years ago.

More than 70 per cent were there on expired visitor visas, while those on student visas made up 15 per cent and those on working holiday visas about 3 per cent of the overstayers.