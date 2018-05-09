Malaysia’s jailed Anwar urges voters to pick former nemesis Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR Jailed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim urged voters to choose his former political nemesis, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, less than 24 hours ahead of the most hotly contested general election in the country's history.

Scandal-hit Prime Minister Najib Razak, whose Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance has ruled Malaysia for more than six decades, is pitted in a duel against the charismatic duo, Anwar and Dr Mahathir.

Mr Najib's alliance faces far greater risks this time than in any previous election, and analysts have warned a weak performance could trigger an internal revolt against him.

"I urge you all to join the people's movement to demand for change," Anwar said in a statement late on Monday from a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, where he is recovering from a shoulder operation.

IN HOSPITAL

Though still serving his jail term, Anwar has been in hospital for the last few months. He began a five-year sentence for sodomy in 2015, a charge he and his supporters say was politically motivated, and is expected to be released early on June 8.

Anwar, 70, was first jailed after Dr Mahathir sacked him as deputy prime minister in 1998.

He then started a movement known as "Reformasi", or reform, aiming to end BN's race- and patronage-based governance. But Anwar was stopped in his tracks by charges of sodomy and graft, which he denied but was jailed for.

Both leaders buried their feud in 2016, and agreed to join forces to unseat Mr Najib.

Anwar said his partnership with Dr Mahathir was the ruling party's "biggest worry".

"Dr Mahathir has proven his tenacity, accepted past limitations, apologised and sacrificed his time and energy to raise the dignity of the people and the country," Anwar said.

In an interview on pro-government television late on Monday, Mr Najib said he was confident of winning the election.

"Our political base is still strong and intact. That is why I am confident, because we actually have strength," said Mr Najib, whose popularity has taken a hit from rising costs and a graft scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.