Malaysia's top shuttler Lee Chong Wei says he is not man in sex video

Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei has made a police report to clear his name.

KUALA LUMPUR A much-talked-about movie on Mr Lee Chong Wei is coming out - and it is not a sex video.

The Malaysian No. 1 shuttler said yesterday he is not the man in the sex video that has gone viral.

"It is not me," said Mr Lee.

Not amused, the 35-year-old has lodged a police report to clear his name.

"My movie is coming out and this is one of the ways that some people are trying to bring my name into disrepute," said Mr Lee, who is married to Ms Wong Mew Choo, a Malaysian former badminton player.

The couple has two children.

"I have lodged a police report. I want to clear my name, and I want the police to get the culprit."

Asked whether Ms Wong was upset, Mr Lee said: "She would have been upset if the person in the video was me. It is not me. She is just disappointed that people are going to this extent to mar my image. She knows I am faithful to her."

The life of the three-time Olympic silver medallist will be depicted in a biopic, Lee Chong Wei: Rise Of The Legend, that will be hitting the cinemas next month.

"I am used to this - it is not the first time that people have tried to undermine me.

"People always try to paint a negative image when you are at the top.

"I will not let it affect me," he added.

Federal Commercial Crimes Investigation Department director Amar Singh said his department will be handling the investigation.

"We are investigating the case for defamation under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities," he told a press conference yesterday.

He added that the police have recorded Lee's statement.