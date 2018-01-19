Malaysia’s tourism agency wants Causeway and Second Link jams fixed

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Malaysia's tourism agency has called on the country's Immigration Department to address the congestion at the Johor Causeway and the Second Link, The Star reported.

Tourism Malaysia's director-general Mirza Mohammad said this would help to ease traffic movements at both land links especially on weekends, public holidays and school holidays.

He said that apart from Singaporeans who regularly cross over to Johor Baru, there are also foreign tourists entering Malaysia via the Causeway near Johor Baru and the Second Link.

IMPORTANT MARKET

"Singapore is an important market for us and we want to make travel easy for them," Mr Mirza said at a press conference yesterday at the ground-breaking ceremony of Sea Life at Legoland Malaysia.

He added that Tourism Malaysia also welcomed plans by the government to reduce toll charges at the Second Link Crossing.

"Any move to ease congestion at both links is good as it will boost the tourism sector, not only in Johor but the whole of Malaysia," he said.

His comments come days after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met for the eighth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders' Retreat in Singapore, where the issue of congestion at the Causeway was discussed.

Mr Najib said at the meeting on Tuesday that the toll for the Second Link in Tuas may be reviewed to make it more attractive for use in order to ease congestion along the Causeway during peak periods.