A 15-year-old male elephant rescued from a canal in Thailand's northern Phitsanulok province has only a 50 per cent chance of survival due to its broken legs, a veterinarian said.

The elephant, now named Tara, or water, was spotted in the canal close to Thung Salang Luang National Park on Wednesday but initial attempts to rescue it failed. Rescue teams spent about 26 hours before succeeding on Thursday, reported The Nation/ANN.