Man, 25, arrested over Manchester blast

MANCHESTER British police said they had arrested a 25-year-old man yesterday and were conducting a search of a house in connection with the suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a Manchester pop concert.

Officers arrested the man on terror charges in Old Trafford, to the east of the city, and were searching an address in the Moss Side area of Manchester, according to a statement from Greater Manchester Police.

Meanwhile, members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network may still be at large, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said yesterday.