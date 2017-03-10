Man arrested over kidnapping of M'sian pastor

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police yesterday arrested a suspect in the case of missing pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.

Selangor police chief, Commissioner Abdul Samah Mat, said in a statement that the 32-year-old man was nabbed at around 3am in Ampang, Selangor.

"The suspect contacted the victim's family a day before his arrest and asked for a ransom for the pastor's release," he said.

The suspect has been remanded for four days to assist with investigations.

Mr Koh was abducted from his car by a group of men in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13.