Man arrested over kidnapping of M'sian pastor
PETALING JAYA: Malaysian police yesterday arrested a suspect in the case of missing pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo.
Selangor police chief, Commissioner Abdul Samah Mat, said in a statement that the 32-year-old man was nabbed at around 3am in Ampang, Selangor.
"The suspect contacted the victim's family a day before his arrest and asked for a ransom for the pastor's release," he said.
The suspect has been remanded for four days to assist with investigations.
Mr Koh was abducted from his car by a group of men in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13.
CCTV footage, believed to be of the incident, shows at least 15 men and three black SUVs involved in the abduction. His family is offering a reward of RM100,000 (S$31,600) for information of his whereabouts. - THE STAR