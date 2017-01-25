Man behind Melbourne rampage wanted to 'kill all gays, lesbians'

MELBOURNE: The driver of the car that rammed into a crowd in Melbourne, Australia, had just stabbed his brother over his sexuality.

His mother, Ms Emily Gargasoulas, said she witnessed the bloody fight between the driver, Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, 26, and his younger brother on Friday, the day of the rampage which killed five, including a three-month old boy, and injured 20.

"Jimmy kept saying to me, I'm going to kill all gays and lesbians," Ms Gargasoulas told Yahoo! 7 news.

His girlfriend, Ms Akiir Muo, told the Herald Sun she was held hostage by her partner.

"He kept saying 'If you don't come with me I'm going to kill you'," she told the Melbourne newspaper.

The driver was seen yelling and calling people on the street "sheep", Yahoo! 7 News reported.

"He was driving erratically... He kept saying it was the end of the world and he planned to run over people because the police were following us," Ms Muo said.

She claimed that she pushed out of the car soon after and had no idea of her boyfriend's rampage.

Gargasoulaswas charged with five counts of murder, Australian police said on Monday.