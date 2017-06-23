Man tries to woo ex-girlfriend with 99 watermelons
It was meant to be a romantic gesture but a lovelorn undergraduate’s attempt to win back his ex-girlfriend with 99 watermelons fell flat rather publicly.
The student from Henan University of Engineering in Zhengzhou placed the watermelons on a sports field on campus, along with a cake on Monday (June 19), sohu.com said.
Photos of the event were widely shared online in China.
He had asked a friend to help him transport the fruit with a van, the report said.
Many people gathered to gawk at the spectacle but the girl he was waiting for did not turn up.
He called his ex-girlfriend and waited for about 10 minutes before campus security turned up to disperse the crowd.
His friend then yelled: “Everyone, grab the melons!”
A frenzy of melon-snatching ensued and many in the crowd went back with the tasty fruit. - THE STRAITS TIMES