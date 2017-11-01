Manafort and Gates laundered 'tens of millions of dollars'

George Papadopoulos (third from left) in a photograph released on US president Donald Trump’s Instagram on April 1, last year with a headline saying it was taken during a campaign national security meeting in Washington chaired by Mr Trump.

What are the charges against Paul Manafort and Rick Gates?

The indictment against the men says they generated tens of millions of dollars of income from Ukraine work and laundered money through scores of US and foreign entities to hide payments from US authorities between 2006 and last year.

In June, Manafort and Gates retroactively registered with the Justice Department as foreign agents in a filing that showed they earned US$17.1 million (S$23.3 million) for lobbying on behalf of a pro-Russian political party in Ukraine between 2012 and 2014.

The indictment says Manafort and Gates concealed from the United States their work and revenue and used their wealth to lead a "lavish lifestyle" without paying taxes on the income.

The indictment says that more than US$75 million flowed through Manafort's and Gates' offshore accounts, Reuters said.

George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign aide and foreign policy adviser, admitted he tried to hide contacts with a Moscow-linked professor who was offering "dirt" on Mr Trump's election rival Hillary Clinton.