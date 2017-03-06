Man's head severed in gruesome road accident

Policemen at the scene of the accident where Mr Lee Thien Yu (inset) was run over.

KOTA KINABALU A man on his way to breakfast was hit by a car in an accident which caused his head to be severed in front of his wife.

The gruesome death of Mr Lee Thien Yu, 62, happened when the couple apparently wanted to cross a road on Saturday, The Star Online reported.

He was hit by an oncoming sports utility vehicle (SUV).

The vehicle, driven by a 37-year-old man, had crashed into Mr Lee with the tyres running over his neck.

Police have recorded statements from the driver.

Mr Lee's wife, who witnessed the accident and was too distraught to give much details, said they were going out for breakfast at the time.

She said: "He told me to be careful when crossing the road. He asked me to go first as he had trouble walking and would follow me."

There was an overhead bridge about 100m away but it is believed the couple were unable to use it due to Mr Lee's difficulty in walking.