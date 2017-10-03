Marseille suspect released by cops before attack

PARIS/EDMONTON The man suspected of carrying out Sunday's attack in the French city of Marseille, killing two, had been arrested and then released by police days before the incident, a source close to the investigation said.

The source said the suspect was stopped by police in Lyon on Sept 29 on suspicion of robbery. He was released due to a lack of evidence.

His identity remains unclear, the source added.

"The murderer had eight different aliases. Each time he was stopped, he presented a different identity paper. That is why it is so difficult," the source said.

A soldier shot the suspect dead after he had stabbed two women to death at a train station, in what officials described as a "likely terrorist act".

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In Canada, the Somali refugee who had been on a watch list over extremist views faces five counts of attempted murder and terror charges, after the police said he stabbed a police officer and ran down four pedestrians with a car on Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Marlin Degrand said an "exhaustive investigation" into the 30-year-old for promoting extremist ideology in 2015 did not uncover sufficient evidence to pursue charges. Canadian media has identified the suspect as Abdulahi Hasan Sharif.