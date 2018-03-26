Martin Luther King Jr’s granddaughter appeals for ‘gun-free world’

WASHINGTON The nine-year-old granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. made a rousing appearance at a huge protest for gun control in Washington on Saturday, saying that, like the slain civil rights leader, she too has a dream - "a gun-free world."

She made a surprise appearance at the "March For Our Lives" rally, held near the National Mall where her grandfather delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech calling for an end to racism in the US in 1963.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the content of their character," Yolanda Renee King told the crowd.

"I have a dream that enough is enough. And that this should be a gun-free world - period.".

A crowd estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands attended the "March For Our Lives" in Washington calling for tougher US gun laws.