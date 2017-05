About 200 inmates escaped from an overcrowded prison in Pekanbaru city in western Indonesia yesterday after they were let out of their cells to pray. Almost 80 were quickly recaptured, but there is still a hunt for escapees. The male-only Sialang Bungkuk prison has a capacity of 300 but was holding 1,870 inmates with only five guards and a porter on duty at any one time, AFP reported.