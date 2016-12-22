Massive Mexico fireworks blast kills 31

Forensic investigators pored over the charred remains of a fireworks market outside Mexico City yesterday after a series of blasts a day earlier killed at least 31 people and injured dozens more.

Videos of the blasts at the San Pablito market showed a flurry of pyrotechnics exploding high into the sky - like rockets in a war zone. Reuters reported that the federal attorney general's office opened an investigation, saying in a statement that six separate blasts caused the destruction.