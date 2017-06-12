Mastermind behind Iran attacks killed, 50 arrested

TEHERAN: Iran has arrested almost 50 people in connection with the attacks in its capital that killed 17 people last week, officials said.

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the suicide bombings and gun attacks on Parliament and the mausoleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran's founder.

Iran's Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi said on Saturday that 43 suspects had been arrested, and operations to identify and crush more "terrorists cells" were underway.

Yesterday, the head of the justice department in Kordestan province, Mr Aliakbar Garousi, said six people who were connected to the terrorist attacks were identified and arrested.

Iran also said its security forces killed the mastermind of the attacks on Saturday.