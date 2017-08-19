Maxi-Cash going digital to be global pawn star

Pawnbroker Maxi-Cash released some new digital services recently.

Its iPayment, started last month, lets users pay interest on loans online. Also, an online valuation service and a revamp of the eShop were unveiled on Aug 1.

Maxi-Cash said it wants to build a strong foundation as it aims to become a global business.

Its chief executive, Mr Ng Leok Cheng, said: "It is about using digital means to link up all the services and stores so that, apart from providing convenience in Singapore, we could be transacting with you in the region, and you would still feel like you were dealing with us right here."

Maxi-Cash worked on iPayment for two years, he said.

Customers who have pawned items must register with Maxi-Cash before they can pay the interest on their loans online using iPayment.

Mr Ng feels the service will appeal to those with larger loans, as they would no longer need to visit the physical stores at crowded times.

Its new online valuation system could also reach users who want to pawn their items but are new to the idea. - THE STRAITS TIMES

