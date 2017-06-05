May: It's time to say enough is enough

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a statement outside 10 Downing Street in central London on June 4, 2017, following the June 3 terror attack.

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May reacted yesterday to an attack that killed seven people in London by saying things could not continue as they were and that the strategy for dealing with terrorism needed to be reviewed in four ways.

Three assailants drove a van at pedestrians on London Bridge late on Saturday night before getting out of the van in the bustling Borough Market area and stabbing a number of people.

All three attackers were shot dead by police within eight minutes of the first emergency call to officers.

Mrs May mentioned beefing up jail sentences for terrorism offences and additional cyberspace regulations as possible areas of policy change.

The attack was the third to hit Britain in quick succession after a similar incident on Westminster Bridge in March and a suicide bombing that killed 22 people at a pop concert in Manchester, northern England, less than two weeks ago.

"It is time to say enough is enough. We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are," Mrs May said in a televised statement in front of her Downing Street office.

"We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully constructed plots after years of planning and training, and not even as lone attackers radicalised online, but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack."

CAMPAIGN SUSPENDED

She said campaigning ahead of a national parliamentary election on Thursday was suspended as a mark of respect, but would resume today.

She said: "Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process, so those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow and the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday."

She listed four areas where she said change needed to take place.

The first was the fight against the "evil ideology" inspiring the attacks, which she called a perversion of Islam and of the truth.

The fight could not be won through military intervention alone, she said, adding that there was a need to defend pluralistic British values that were superior to anything offered by the "preachers of hate".

Secondly, she said, new regulations were needed to reduce the space available to extremists online.

"We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed. Yet that is precisely what the Internet and the big companies that provide Internet-based services provide," Mrs May said.

"We need to work with allied democratic governments to reach international agreements that regulate cyberspace."

Thirdly, she said, more needed to be done to identify and stamp out extremism across British society.