Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip walking into 10 Downing Street in London after a shock UK election result yesterday. Mrs May's Conservatives were expecting a sweeping win, but Mr Jeremy Corbyn's Labour forced a hung Parliament. She needed the support of a small Northern Irish party to form the next government.

