McDonald's apologises for Trump tweet, claims it was hacked

A screenshot of the offending message posted by one of McDonald's official Twitter feeds.

NEW YORK McDonald's apologised yesterday after it briefly posted on Twitter a blast criticising President Donald Trump, which the company blamed on a hack from an external source.

The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Mr Trump, saying, "You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have Barack Obama back, also you have tiny hands."

The tweet was removed mid-morning on Thursday, soon after being posted to one of McDonald's official Twitter feeds - but not before being retweeted more than a thousand times.

"Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source," said McDonald's spokesman Terri Hickey in a statement.

"We took swift action to secure it, and we apologise this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald's account."