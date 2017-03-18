McDonald's apologises for Trump tweet, claims it was hacked
NEW YORK McDonald's apologised yesterday after it briefly posted on Twitter a blast criticising President Donald Trump, which the company blamed on a hack from an external source.
The quickly deleted tweet offered an uncharitable appraisal of Mr Trump, saying, "You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have Barack Obama back, also you have tiny hands."
The tweet was removed mid-morning on Thursday, soon after being posted to one of McDonald's official Twitter feeds - but not before being retweeted more than a thousand times.
"Based on our investigation, we have determined that our Twitter account was hacked by an external source," said McDonald's spokesman Terri Hickey in a statement.
"We took swift action to secure it, and we apologise this tweet was sent through our corporate McDonald's account."
Hacking has been a persistent problem in recent years with the growing influence of Twitter and other social media sites. - AFP