McDonald's M'sia files police report

KUALA LUMPUR McDonald's Malaysia has filed a police report against more than 20 individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for spreading lies and slander, and for calling for the boycott of the franchise, reported Malaysian media.

The boycott calls came following United States President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital last week.

The police report was lodged in response to claims that McDonald's Malaysia was a direct contributor to the political conflict, reported the New Straits Times.

Managing director and operating partner of Gerbang Alaf Restaurants, Mr Azmir Jaafar, said the company has also filed a report with the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission.

MUSLIM SHAREHOLDER

"The claims coming from these parties that say McDonald's Malaysia contributes a fund to Israel are false and slanderous accusations," he said in a special press conference on Thursday.

"Gerbang Alaf Restaurants is a locally owned company run by a Muslim individual as its biggest shareholder.

"As a company, we do not contribute, support or are involved in any political or religious conflicts anywhere in the world."

Mr Azmir said McDonald's Malaysia had also released a statement on Dec 8 saying it did not take sides in the conflict.

Even though the statement was widely published and shared, Mr Azmir said some individuals were still bent on calling for a nationwide boycott of the restaurant.

"We are doing this as a preventive measure before anything bad happens.

"We are preserving the safety and livelihood of our 12,000 employees and 4,000 more indirect employees associated with us. There have been reports of harassment from our employees after Mr Trump made the announcement."