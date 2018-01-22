Mega projects will generate 250,000 jobs in Johor: Menteri Besar

PASIR GUDANG The Johor government has a long-term plan for the state to make it the new economic powerhouse in Malaysia, said its Menteri Besar Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

He said mega projects such as the Rapid Transit System (RTS), Gemas-Johor Baru double tracking system, Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail and the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development project in Pengerang would set Johor above others once completed.

"More importantly, these mega projects - together with other developments taking place here - will generate 250,000 employment opportunities in the state," he said in a speech yesterday.

Mr Mohamed Khaled said on Saturday that the bilateral agreement signed by Malaysia and Singapore last week to finalise the implementation of the RTS project will play an important role in boosting the cross-border economy.