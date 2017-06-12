Melania and son to move into White House this week

WASHINGTON The United States first couple have hardly got off to a conventional start.

Now, after a period spent apart, they are in for a very public test: life together in the Petri dish that is Washington.

Some missteps include President Donald Trump all but ignoring First Lady Melania - left clambering out of a limo in a sumptuous, light blue designer dress - as he bounded up the White House steps in January to greet President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Inauguration Day.

More recently, the former model appeared to swat away her husband's hand after arriving in Israel last month during Mr Trump's first and very high-profile overseas visit as president.

But now, it is time for the wealthy Trumps - separated for months by political triumph and a parenting choice - to come together under another fancy roof.

After staying in New York in Trump Tower since the election so their young son Barron could finish the school year, 47-year-old Melania and the boy are reportedly moving to the White House this week, news website Politico reported.

The move comes amid the seemingly endless barrage of self-inflicted wounds, damaging Russia-related news leaks, vicious White House infighting and other turmoil that have hobbled the Trump presidency.