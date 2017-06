Men allegedly rape woman and kill her baby in India

NEW DELHI: A nine-month-old baby died when she was thrown out of a moving autorickshaw by men accused of gang-raping her mother, police said yesterday, in the latest case of sexual violence in India.

Police said they had registered a case of murder and gang rape after the alleged attack on May 29 in Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi.

"We are interrogating several people and should be able to progress further in the case today, including making possible arrests," Gurgaon's commissioner of police Sandeep Khirwar told AFP.

He said the baby had died of head injuries, and estimated the mother is aged 19 or 20.

The woman told police she had been attacked after getting into an autorickshaw with her daughter around midnight on May 29 to travel to her parents' house in Gurgaon, in northern Haryana state.

There were already two men on board, along with the driver.

India has a gruesome record on rape, with the capital New Delhi alone registering 2,199 rape cases in 2015 - an average of six a day.