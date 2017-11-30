MFA slams North Korea’s ‘dangerous provocation’

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that North Korea's "dangerous provocation", like its other tests this year, further jeopardises the peace and security of the Korean Peninsula, and demonstrates yet again the country's "blatant disregard of the grave concerns of the international community".

"The test is also a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions," the MFA statement said, adding that Singapore reiterates its strong and long-standing call for North Korea to cease all provocations immediately and to abide by its international obligations and commitments.

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting early tomorrow morning (Singapore time) to discuss the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea.

The United States, Japan and South Korea have requested the meeting to address the North's launch of the ICBM which the Japanese defence ministry said probably fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It is the first launch since Sept 15, when North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the latest missile launch.