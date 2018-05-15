Militant family uses child in suicide bomb attack on Indonesian cops

In CCTV footage, suicide bombers are seen riding two motorbikes up to a checkpoint before blowing themselves up.

Mobile brigade police patrol outside the Surabaya police headquarters after the suicide attack yesterday.

JAKARTA: A family of Islamist militants in Indonesia carried an eight-year-old into a suicide bomb attack against police in Surabaya yesterday, a day after another militant family killed 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in the same city.

The suicide bombers rode two motorbikes up to a checkpoint outside a police station and blew themselves up, Indonesia's police chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference.

He said the child survived the explosion and closed-circuit television footage showed a child stumbling around in the aftermath.

"We hope the child will recover. We believe she was thrown three metres or so up into the air by the impact of the explosion and then fell to the ground," said East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera, adding she had been rushed to hospital.

'ACT OF COWARDS'

Four officers and six civilians were wounded in the attack, Mr Mangera said.

President Joko Widodo branded the attacks in Surabaya an "act of cowards", and he pledged to push through a new anti-terrorism Bill to combat militant networks.

After some major successes tackling Islamist militancy since 2001, there has been a resurgence in recent years, including in January 2016 when four suicide bombers and gunmen attacked a shopping area in central Jakarta.

Police suspected Sunday's attacks on the churches were carried out by a cell of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS)-inspired group Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an umbrella organisation on a US State Department terrorist list that is reckoned to have drawn hundreds of Indonesian ISIS sympathisers.

"In the case of Surabaya, they escaped detection, but once it happened, we moved fast to identify their network," General Karnavian said.

The father of the family involved in those attacks was the head of a JAD cell in the city, he added.

Earlier, police said his family was among 500 ISIS sympathisers who had returned from Syria, but the police chief said that was incorrect.

During the hunt for the cell, police shot dead one suspect and arrested four others.

He said the imprisonment of JAD's leader, Aman Abdurrahman, could be another motive, and cited clashes with Islamist prisoners at a jail near Jakarta last week in which five counter-terrorism officers were killed.

Gen Karnavian said police recovered unexploded pipe bombs in another incident in Sidoarjo, south of Surabaya, in an apartment where an explosion killed three members of a family alleged to have been making bombs.