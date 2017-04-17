Missing former Petaling Jaya councillor Chong found

PETALING JAYA Former Petaling Jaya councillor Peter Chong, who was reported to be missing for more than a week, is back home, apparently after a trip to Thailand.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar yesterday tweeted two photos, believed to be taken at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, of the social activist clad in a pair of shorts and a blue T-shirt.

"Syabas @PDRMsia Kuala Lumpur (well done, Kuala Lumpur police). 'Missing' Peter Chong is back from Pattaya, this afternoon," he said.

IGP Khalid said Mr Chong will be questioned over his disappearance, The Star reported. Last week, Mr Khalid said police had evidence that Mr Chong crossed the border at the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration checkpoint into Thailand around 6.30am on April 7 and there was no record of his return to Malaysia.

Mr Chong disappeared not long after posting an update on his Facebook page on March 31 about a strange encounter with an unnamed man. He was one of five "missing" Malaysians that had attracted public concern about kidnappings by Islamic vigilantes.