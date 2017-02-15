Mnuchin sworn in as US Treasury secretary

US President Donald Trump (left) shaking the hand of the newly sworn-in Treasury secretary, Mr Steven Mnuchin.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has sworn in former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary, putting him to work on tax reform, financial deregulation and economic diplomacy efforts.

The US Senate voted to confirm Mr Mnuchin 53-47, with all but one Democrat opposing him over his handling of thousands of foreclosures as head of OneWest Bank after the 2007-2009 housing collapse.

At a White House swearing-in ceremony, Mr Trump said Mr Mnuchin, 54, would be a "great champion" for US citizens.

"He will fight for middle-class tax reductions, financial reforms that open up lending and create millions of new jobs, and fiercely defend the American tax dollar and your financial security," Mr Trump said.