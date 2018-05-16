Modi’s BJP poised to win southern Karnataka state

NEW DELHI: India's ruling party was heading for an outright majority in an election in a big southern state, the vote count showed, cementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity ahead of general elections next year.

A Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) government in Karnataka would prove a major boost for Mr Modi ahead of the 2019 elections, silencing critics who said his popularity had faded over the rocky adoption of a nationwide sales tax and a sudden ban on high-value notes late in 2016.

Mr Modi's BJP was leading in 114 seats in the elections to the 225-seat state assembly, the Election Commission of India said. Indian National Congress was leading in 55 seats.

Celebrations erupted outside the party headquarters in Bengaluru as the results trickled in.

For the BJP, which now rules 21 of India's 29 states, winning power in Karnataka gives it a southern beachhead in addition to its base in the north and west.

Currently ruled by the Congress party, Karnataka is home to the technology hub of Bengaluru and is the first major state electing an assembly this year.

A BJP win there would also dispel investor worries that a loss might have forced Mr Modi to double down on populist measures.