Moment of peace for Trump

Mr Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the Western Wall in the disputed city of Jerusalem, placing his hand on one of the most sacred sites in Judaism. Mr Trump, wearing a black skullcap, paused in front of it, then placed what appeared to be a written prayer or note between its stones, as is custom. After his arrival in Israel yesterday from a weekend visit to Saudi Arabia, Trump said he had new reasons to hope that peace could be achieved in the Middle East.

