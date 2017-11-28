Monet's belongings fetch $14.8m at HK auction

HONG KONG: French artist Claude Monet's spectacles (above) has fetched US$51,457 (S$69,200) at an auction. A collection of his personal belongingsfetched almost US$11 million in all at the auction in Hong Kong, Christie's said.

The dainty glasses, with gold-coloured metal rims, went to an unnamed Asian buyer on Sunday for nearly 35 times as much as the auction house's estimate of up to US$1,500.