Monet's belongings fetch $14.8m at HK auction
HONG KONG: French artist Claude Monet's spectacles (above) has fetched US$51,457 (S$69,200) at an auction. A collection of his personal belongingsfetched almost US$11 million in all at the auction in Hong Kong, Christie's said.
The dainty glasses, with gold-coloured metal rims, went to an unnamed Asian buyer on Sunday for nearly 35 times as much as the auction house's estimate of up to US$1,500.
The sale included other rare items like Monet's pencil sketches, paintings and Japanese woodblock prints from his personal collection. A sculpture of a cat sleeping curled up, from 19th century Japan, went under the hammer for US$67,538. - AFP
