Mongolians sip ‘oxygen cocktails’ to cope with smog

ULAANBAATAR: Fed up with the smog in Mongolia's capital, residents have resorted to sipping "lung" tea and "oxygen cocktails" in a desperate bid to protect themselves from pollution, despite health officials saying there is no evidence they work.

Ulaanbaatar topped New Delhi and Beijing as the world's most polluted capital in 2016, Unicef said in a report warning of a health crisis that has put every child and pregnancy at risk.

With residents of slum districts using coal stoves to cook and heat their homes in the world's coldest capital, where temperatures can dip as low as minus 40 deg C, pollution has skyrocketed.

On Jan 30, air pollution was 133 times higher than the safe limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Some businesses are cashing in, with advertisements claiming "drinking just one oxygen cocktail is equal to a three-hour-walk in a lush forest", even though a WHO official says there is no evidence that such products work.

At the State Department Store, blue cans of oxygen called "Life Is Air" are on sale for US$2 ($2.60), and promise to turn a glass of juice into a foamy, sweet "oxygen cocktail" after spraying some into a glass.