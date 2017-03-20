More arrests to be made in Kim's murder probe

MALACCA Malaysian police are expected to make a few more arrests, including an "important person", in connection with the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state media reported yesterday.

Police chief Khalid Abu Bakar declined to elaborate on details, adding that the arrests would be made at the appropriate time, Reuters reported.

He said: "I don't deny we are targeting new individuals including North Korean nationals involved in this murder and we will use all legal channels to apprehend them. Although I can't reveal who they are, we believe there is an 'important person' among them."

The police chief did not respond immediately when contacted by Reuters for comment.

Malaysian police have previously identified eight North Koreans wanted for questioning in connection with the killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam, some of them hiding in the North Korean embassy. A Vietnamese woman and an Indonesian woman have already been charged in the case.

Mr Kim Jong Nam was killed on Feb 13, when Malaysian police say two women smeared super toxic VX nerve agent on his face at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

WANTED

On Thursday, police said Interpol issued a "red notice", the closest to an international arrest warrant, for four North Koreans wanted in connection with the murder.

"We must first go after the four men whom we have secured an Interpol red notice for, (then) record statements from the trio which we believe are still in the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur," the New Straits Times quoted the police chief as saying.

"All these will be done through the proper legal channels," he added.

Mr Khalid also called on members of the public not to make any speculation based on the CCTV recording of the assassination which took place at KLIA2, and news reports of the possible involvement of a "ninth suspect".

He also said that police have no further need to detain Mr Kim Jong Nam's body, as they have already wrapped up investigations on the victim's identity and cause of death.

He said: "No need to ask the police about that, as we have nothing else to do with the body. We have handed it to the Health Ministry."

But he stressed that investigations into the murder case is ongoing and he said he hopes for the cooperation of Pyongyang in surrendering the four North Korean suspects to assist in investigations.

He added: "We do not want to interfere in (other country's) political matters, but it is our responsibility to investigate a murder case which occurred within our jurisdiction.

"So I hope the North Koreans can assist us in solving the murder case of Mr Kim Jong Nam."