More execs exit as Nike confronts workplace harassment

A giant sculpture reads “Do the right thing” outside the Nike headquarters in Oregon.

NEW YORKNike has dismissed additional executives as it moves to address a workplace culture marred by sexual harassment and bullying, embarrassing a brand that has self-defined around equality and empowerment.

The latest departures, confirmed on Wednesday by a Nike spokesman, consist of five executives, including one woman, making about a dozen total exits, including former president Trevor Edwards, who had been seen as a chief executive in waiting.

Since Mr Edwards' departure was announced in March, US media reports have chronicled cases in which women were subjected to sexual harassment and often passed up for promotions in a boorish frat-like culture.

The revelations have come amid a broader rethink in US society over gender relations following the downfall of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and the ensuing #MeToo movement that has toppled numerous figures across business, politics and entertainment.

Remaining Nike brass have said little publicly about the staffing overhaul beyond chief executive Mark Parker's remarks in March emphasising the need to address "some behavioural issues" that clashed with Nike's culture.

The upheaval comes as Nike has experienced sales stagnation in North America, offset in the most recent quarter by a strong performance in China and other overseas markets.

CFRA Research analyst Victor Ahluwalia said it was too soon to know if the problems would further dent North Americans sales, but he predicted the company's travails could trouble consumers.

Nike's famous Just Do It slogan emphasises empowerment, as do sponsorships of iconic athletes such as Michael Jordan and Serena Williams.