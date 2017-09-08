More HDB resale flats sold in August

More HDB resale flats were sold last month, with prices a tad higher than in the previous month. In all, 1,957 flats were sold, a 9.6 per cent increase over the 1,785 units in July.

The number of transactions completed was also higher than in August last year: a 3 per cent increase over the 1,900 units resold in August 2016. The price rise, however, was up and down.

Compared to this July, the August prices inched up by just 0.1 per cent. But the year-on-year comparison shows the prices in August this year had dropped 0.7 per cent.