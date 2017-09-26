More Hindu mass graves in Myanmar

YANGON Searchers yesterday found 17 more bodies in mass graves in Myanmar's Rakhine state, the government said, a day after the bodies of 28 Hindu villagers were exhumed in what the army says is evidence of a massacre by Muslim Rohingya militants.

Sunday's discovery was made in two mud pits outside the village of Ye Baw Kyaw in northern Rakhine.

Mr Ni Maul, a Hindu leader who joined the search alongside soldiers and police, said the 17 corpses found yesterday were of Hindu men aged between 30 and 50 and buried in two pits near the other grave sites. The search is continuing as they believe that more than 100 people were killed at that time, he told AFP.

Displaced Hindus from that area, known as Kha Maung Seik, have told AFP that Rohingya fighters stormed into their communities on Aug 25, killing many and taking others into the forest.