M'sia boy's penis cut off in botched circumcision

KAJANG: A routine circumcision for a 10-year-old boy went horribly wrong when part of his penis was severed during a laser-based procedure at a clinic in Taman Cheras Utama, Malaysia.

The incident occurred at about 8.15pm on Dec 20.

After the procedure, the doctor told the boy's father that he had accidentally cut off the head of the penis.

The boy was rushed to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital, which referred him to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for surgery to reattach the head of his penis.

DOCTOR'S ADVICE

The father lodged a police report at HKL after advice from a doctor there.

It is learnt that the doctor who performed the first surgery has 21 years of experience and graduated from the University of Karachi in Pakistan. The clinic, which has been operating for 15 years, is not registered with the Health Ministry.

The doctor has since made a report on the incident, admitting an accident had occurred.