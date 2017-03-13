M'sia to deal with N Korea directly

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia will deal directly with North Korea to secure the return of its embassy staff and their families, said its Foreign Minister Anifah Aman.

Though there were offers from many countries to mediate, Mr Anifah said, channels of communication between Malaysia and North Korea remained open and both countries would hold direct negotiations.

"We still have diplomatic ties with North Korea and we are constantly in touch with them through their embassy here in Kuala Lumpur," he told a press confe­rence.

He said they were ready for the negotiations, but needed to get some facts from agencies including the police and the Ministry of Health.

"We need input so whatever decisions and whatever is discussed, we understand fully what we can do... and what needs to be done."

He said travel restrictions against North Koreans in Malaysia would continue as long as Malaysians there faced the same restrictions, The Star Online reported.

He had earlier met family members of the nine Malaysians stranded in North Korea and assured them that everything was being done to bring them home.