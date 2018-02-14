M’sia may deport foreigners who regularly flout traffic rules

PUTRAJAYA Malaysia has warned foreign workers and expatriates that they risked being deported if they habitually flout local traffic rules.

Immigration Department director-general Mustafar Ali said his department has received a proposal by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to deport foreigners who continuously commit traffic violations.

"We cannot have people come to our country and flout our laws," he told reporters on Monday.

Mr Mustafar said the Immigration Department has the authority to deport errant foreign drivers.

Common traffic offences committed by these foreigners include speeding, beating the red light, driving without a licence, and failure to have a valid road tax record.

He said that while the total number of foreign offenders is low, the matter is viewed seriously. He did not reveal a figure.

"Before we issue a repatriation order, we will get the JPJ and prosecutors to present their case. If they have a strong reason to ask Immigration to revoke the person's visa or permit, then we will," he added.

JPJ deputy director-general (operations) Wan Ahmad Uzir Wan Sulaiman said that while the driving licence of some countries are accepted in Malaysia, there are processes that must be followed.

These include the embassy or driving authority of that country issuing a letter recognising the driving licence. Singapore's driving licences are accepted in Malaysia.

Malaysia Employers Federation executive director Shamsuddin Bardan said the deportation warning will raise the awareness of foreign workers to abide by Malaysian traffic law.

He said: "This is part of the conditions on their work permits."