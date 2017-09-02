M'sia opposition infighting may lead to ruling coalition's win

JOHOR BARU: Malaysia's opposition Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), which is hit by infighting over whether to continue working with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) in Selangor, is now tussling with another ally, the Democratic Action Party (DAP), in Johor.

The bickering could turn away voters, analysts warned, and allow the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition to win back the two-thirds majority in Parliament it lost in 2008.

PKR Johor leader Steven Choong on Thursday attacked DAP'S Lim Kit Siang for saying DAP is eyeing one of three parliamentary seats in Johor contested by PKR in 2013.

Mr Choong said PKR has been serving the constituencies of Tebrau, Pasir Gudang and Johor Baru, while the DAP machinery there is weak.

Mr Lim hit back yesterday, saying he was disappointed a PKR leader, not BN, stooped to "a campaign of lies, fake news and false information".

The spat comes amid infighting in Selangor that could result in Malaysia's richest state returning to BN. Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin Ali wants to continue working with PAS in Selangor.

But PKR's leadership council decided this week to drop ties with PAS, which is cosying up to Umno.