M'sia will kick out N Korea envoy if he continues to 'spew lies'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia warned North Korea's ambassador yesterday that he would be thrown out of the country if he continues to "spew lies" over the investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam.

Mr Kang Chol had said "we cannot trust the investigation by the Malaysian police".

He has also claimed the probe is politically motivated and that Malaysia conspired with South Korea to frame the North.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman warned that Mr Kang he should watch his words.

He said: "The ambassador has been informed of the process involved (in the police investigation) but he continues to be delusional and spews lies and accusations against the government of Malaysia."